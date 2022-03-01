Award winning social enterprise, which has gone from strength to strength is visited by dignitaries

Mayor of Wrexham visits the Glyn Wylfa Enterprise Centre

Glyn Wyfla, which is near the Chirk Aqueduct - part of the World Heritage Site - , began trading as a social enterprise hub back in 2013 and has been going from strength to strength over the past nine years.

The original building was once a private house built in 1899 which had been stood empty and in a state of disrepair. A team got together and created a business plan to take to the board at Wrexham Council with their vision for the site. The council backed the project and gave it the green light.

After securing funding from the lottery, the team set about obtaining the house with its grounds and began the renovation of the site.

It now boasts an 80-seater café with a newly added outdoor gazebo seating area while the house itself is now used as commercial offices for eleven local companies which have created 30 jobs collectively.

All profits made from Glyn Wylfa are either put back into improving the building and services further or funding the local charity groups in the area including the youth football team, bowling and cricket clubs, Nightingale House Hospice and Hope House plus many more.

For the past two consecutive years, Glyn Wylfa has made it to the Natwest Top 100 Social Enterprises in the UK list. It was a finalist in the Welsh Social Enterprise Awards and put forward for the UK Social Enterprise Awards 2021 which it went on to win.

Finance and Operations Director for Glyn Wylfa, Brian Colley said: “We owe our success to our amazing employees and our fantastic manager, Chris who has been with us for five years now. A huge thanks to our voluntary directors who give up so much of their time to help us and a big thanks to Wrexham County Borough Council and the wonderful community of Chirk. We really do have a great community and it’s a pleasure to be a part of”.

Mick Ramsey, Chairman of Glyn Wylfa Limited said: “ The success we’ve achieved is far beyond anything we anticipated at the start of this project which is fantastic. It’s superb for the community and we receive great support from the people of Chirk. We’re very pleased with all we’ve achieved”.

The Mayor of Wrexham, Councillor Ronnie Prince and the Leader of the Council, Councillor Mark Pritchard, visit to see how Glyn Wylfa has grown.

Chirk Councillor Terry Evans, said: “This is something myself and former councillor and Mayor, Ian Roberts, fought for. We had a vision for a community hub and we got local people in to come and help run the show.

“The success is absolutely phenomenal. They’ve gone from strength to strength and put money back into the building to keep improving and also into the community for a positive difference. I’m thrilled to bits and so proud of what has come of Glyn Wylfa”.

After taking in all the different elements that bring the community hub together, Councillor Mark Pritchard said: “This has been a very successful community partnership between themselves and Wrexham County Borough Council.

“I’m delighted and pleased to be here to celebrate their great achievement on winning the award and seeing the excellent work that goes on here. I would like to thank and congratulate the organisation for working tirelessly with commitment and dedication to fulfil all their goals.”

The Mayor said: “It has been marvellous to come here today to meet the amazing staff that work so hard to bring such a positive impact to the community and celebrate their well-deserved award win.