Coldplay helps charity opening day services in Chirk

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Supergroup Coldplay helped raise more than £10,000 for a charity that is opening new day and home care opportunities in Chirk.

Chris Martin of Coldplay smiles during a halftime news conference for the upcoming NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Rainbow Foundation's festive raffle prizes included a Fender guitar signed by all the members of Coldplay, a five-star weekend in London and a Fortnum and Mason Hamper.

The funds will support the Rainbow Foundation as they open a third day opportunities service on February 14. The service will support the Chirk area.

Chief executive Caroline Tudor-James said:"By expanding our day opportunities and home care services into the Chirk area not only will be be able to enable even more people to live independently for longer but a high-quality care service in the community will help reduce the winter pressures faced by our overstretched NHS."

Operating from Chirk Parish Hall the service will initially run on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays each will moving to five days. The charity will be able to support clients with transport if required.

For more information about the Rainbow Foundation contact 01948 830730.

