Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children in Seventh Heaven at drive in Christmas lights

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Children youth and old have been in 'Seventh Heaven' enjoying a spectacular drive through Christmas lights display.

Some of the characters at Seventh Heaven
Some of the characters at Seventh Heaven

The Seventh Heaven special bed company at Chirk has once again opened its gates to the public during evenings in December for access to the huge lights display at its headquarters.

The charity fundraising event was turned into a driver through during the pandemic and has proved as popular this year as it was last year.

Volunteers have been wearing festive and not so festive costumes , a specialist in beds, mattresses and bases, has been preparing their store in Chirk Mill with lights and decorations to help funds for charity.

"We have had dancing polar bears, elves and Christmas trees, and some nights Santa had joined us, " a spokesman said.

Tracy Rowlands, who has helped organise Santa's visits said: "We are going to have Santa and his friends out one very last time on December 23, 5.30pm until 8pm at Seventh Heaven Beds. Drive down and wave to Santa.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News