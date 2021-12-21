Children in Seventh Heaven at drive in Christmas lights

Some of the characters at Seventh Heaven

The Seventh Heaven special bed company at Chirk has once again opened its gates to the public during evenings in December for access to the huge lights display at its headquarters.

The charity fundraising event was turned into a driver through during the pandemic and has proved as popular this year as it was last year.

Volunteers have been wearing festive and not so festive costumes , a specialist in beds, mattresses and bases, has been preparing their store in Chirk Mill with lights and decorations to help funds for charity.

"We have had dancing polar bears, elves and Christmas trees, and some nights Santa had joined us, " a spokesman said.