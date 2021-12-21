Children in Seventh Heaven at drive in Christmas lights

The Seventh Heaven special bed company at Chirk has once again opened its gates to the public during evenings in December for access to the huge lights display at its headquarters.
The charity fundraising event was turned into a driver through during the pandemic and has proved as popular this year as it was last year.
Volunteers have been wearing festive and not so festive costumes , a specialist in beds, mattresses and bases, has been preparing their store in Chirk Mill with lights and decorations to help funds for charity.
"We have had dancing polar bears, elves and Christmas trees, and some nights Santa had joined us, " a spokesman said.
Tracy Rowlands, who has helped organise Santa's visits said: "We are going to have Santa and his friends out one very last time on December 23, 5.30pm until 8pm at Seventh Heaven Beds. Drive down and wave to Santa.