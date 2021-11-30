Fighting crime is helping people to keep fit

Councillor Frank Hemmings, Chair of Chirk Town Council; with North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin, Dave Evans, PACT Manager, Cllr Brian Colley, vice chair of Chirk Town Council, Sgt Nathan Harvey, PCSO Martin Griffiths and Cllr Gareth Baines.

The equipment was installed at the Recreation Ground after the grant was given to the town council by the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin.

The money came from the Your Community Your Choice fund which is used to recycle the ill-gotten gains of criminals for the benefit of communities across the region.

In a partnership between Mr Dunbobbin, the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police, half the money is contributed by the commissioner with the rest coming in the form of cash confiscated from criminals via the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The town council received £2,500.

Clerk, Karen Brown, said: “When the Covid pandemic hit, all the gyms and leisure centres closed and it was identified that this grant money could be used for adults to let off some steam and get some exercise.

“It a free outdoor amenity that can be accessed by all members of the community to improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing..

“We have received a further £5,500 in donations from the Chirk Newsletter to extend this project and provide further equipment.”

“Without this funding we wouldn’t have been able to start this project.

Council chair Frank Hemmings added: “It’s great to see that the proceeds of crime are coming back to help the community which sends out a good message that crime doesn’t pay.”

“The outdoor gym helps to provide everyone with a free to use form of exercise. Lack of access to a gym or leisure centre because of cost is a leading cause of increasing obesity so this equipment is a big help.

“Providing the community with this equipment has provided focus and help avoid increases in anti-social behaviour, domestic violence and self-harm.”

The council’s extensive network of 13 CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition equipment is also playing an important role in the fight against crime.

Local officers now have access to a laptop so that they can see the footage shot by the camera. The council works closely with PCSO Martin Griffiths who supported its bid for cash from the Your Community Your Choice fund.

“Having access to cameras and being able to download the images remotely will make life a lot easier for everybody concerned and speed the whole process up,” he said.

Andy Dunbobbin said: “The project in Chirk is another great example of money that’s been seized from criminals being used for really positive community benefit.

“It’s right in the middle of the village so it’s easily accessible for everybody."