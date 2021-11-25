Defibrillators available to clubs and organisations

Ken Skatesat Chirk Leisure Centre

In September, Welsh Labour’s Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced an additional £500,000 to improve community access to defibrillators and boost out of hospital cardiac arrest survival rates.

The money is going towards enabling places like community buildings and sports grounds to access a defibrillator.

Mr Skates said: "A patient’s chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest decreases by an estimated 10 per cent with every passing minute. By increasing the availability of them in community settings it is hoped to improve the survival rates of those suffering a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital.

“I fully supported the calls for more defibrillators, so I was really pleased when the Welsh Labour Government announced additional funding of £500,000 to improve community access to them."

Organisations can apply for a community public access defibrillator online at gov.wales/apply-for-a-community-public-access-defibrillator.