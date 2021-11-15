Community day in the valley

Winner of the garden competiton with Simon Baynes MP, left

Funded by a community inclusion grant from Wrexham Council and with other grants from North Wales Police and Glyn Ceiriog, the day included a bike pump track and pumpkin carving.

It also included prize giving for the Glyn Ceiriog Community Council Garden Competition with winners, Bev Buckley, Roy Evans, Eric Jones and Denise Hughes.

Simon Baynes MP, Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, visited the event at the Canolfan Ceiriog community centre.

County Councillor Trevor Bates said: “I was pleased that so many families turned out to enjoy the entertainment on offer. I would like to thank all the volunteers who helped to stage the event.

"Their commitment demonstrates why the Ceiriog Valley is a special place to live. Covid has had a devastating effect on the many community groups and return to normal is a slow process. We cannot underestimate the effect on mental health either. So it is pleasing to see our MP, Simon Baynes, taking the time to come and meet our residents and hear their concerns first-hand”