Foot patrol visits over avian flu fears

It has been confirmed that health officials have been on foot patrols after the discovery of bird flu in an area

Representatives from the Animal and Plant Health Agency have been visiting properties in Chirk after confirmation that bird flu had been discovered in the area.

It follows confirmation earlier this week that the disease had been found in poultry and wild birds in the Wrexham area.

'Temporary control zones' were put in place in the wake of the discovery, which has been followed by a national 'prevention zone' across Great Britain after more cases were confirmed.

Now it has emerged that officials have visited properties in house-to-house inquiries around Chirk, seeking to find out where people are keeping birds in the town.

A letter posted through the door of properties said: "On November 1 Avian Influenza was confirmed in a small backyard flock near Chirk.

"We have tried to contact you as part of a foot patrol to establish any stock present and species numbers."

People who have received the letters are asked to contact government officials.

Earlier this week the chief veterinary officers for England, Wales and Scotland confirmed the move to bring in stricter rules for those keeping birds across the country.

A statement from the group said: "Following a number of detections of avian influenza in wild birds across Great Britain we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ ) across the whole of Great Britain.

"This means that all bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds."

Keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, and workers will have to change their clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.

All site vehicles must also be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The chief veterinary officers said: "Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.