Parks could get legal protection

Ty Mawr Country Park

It follows an increase in the number of people visiting green spaces in the area to exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wrexham Council has earmarked a total of 10 sites in the county borough to be preserved for recreational use, including the popular Alyn Waters, Ty Mawr and Moss Valley

The proposals, to be considered by councillors next week, would see the land dedicated as part of the “Green Spaces for Good” scheme run by the Fields in Trust charity.

Deputy council leader David A Bithell, said: “During lockdown, many people have been using local facilities and local country parks and we were encouraging them while travel restrictions were in place. It has highlighted the need for us as a council to give something back to local communities. What we want to do as a council is to protect public spaces for good.

“It also gives us an opportunity if we do dedicate the land for tree planting and to encourage nature and biodiversity.”

Fields in Trust works with landowners, including councils, voluntary organisations, and private parties, to protect green spaces via a deed of dedication.