Crash at entrance to town

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

A crash blocked a road at the entrance to Chirk on the Shropshire border.

RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING SPELLING OF CARMARTHENSHIRE..Welsh police pull over cars at a checkpoint during firebrake vehicle patrols close to the border between Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Wales. First Minister Mark Drakeford will unveil new national coronavirus measures for Wales on Monday. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 2, 2020. The restrictions will come into force when Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown expires on November 9, four days after England begins its own initial four-week lockdown. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.
RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING SPELLING OF CARMARTHENSHIRE..Welsh police pull over cars at a checkpoint during firebrake vehicle patrols close to the border between Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Wales. First Minister Mark Drakeford will unveil new national coronavirus measures for Wales on Monday. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 2, 2020. The restrictions will come into force when Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown expires on November 9, four days after England begins its own initial four-week lockdown. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident which happened before 7am on Thursday on the Chirk Bank to Chirk road by the Bridge Inn.

It is not know if there were any injuries.

Police urged motorists to avoid the road.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News