Crash at entrance to town

A crash blocked a road at the entrance to Chirk on the Shropshire border.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident which happened before 7am on Thursday on the Chirk Bank to Chirk road by the Bridge Inn.
It is not know if there were any injuries.
Police urged motorists to avoid the road.