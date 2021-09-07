Long diversion for drivers on Shropshire border

Drivers face a diversion of more than 12 miles because of a two mile, overnight road closure close to the Shropshire border.

SHROPSHIRE FROM THE AIR PIX: AERIAL PIX OF THE COUNTY: AERIAL PHOTOS: A very scenic Llangollen town centre. PIC BY ANDY CUNNINGHAM: 2/2/12.
The River Dee viaduct on the busy A483 trunk road between the Halton Roundabout near Chirk and Ruabon is closed overnight until Friday.

All traffic including HGVs face a diversion taking them to Llangollen and back on the A5 and the A539. It will mean the town of Llangollen will see lorries travelling through the centre of the town throughout the night.

The length of the diversion route has had to be extended because of the long term closure of the B5606, Newbridge to Cefn Mawr.

The major landslip happened during Storm Christoph in January. Structural repairs to the road are needed before the road can be re-opened and local politicians are urging the Welsh government to provide the funding for the work.

