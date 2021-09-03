Charity dark run set to return

Participants showing off their medals at a previous dark run.

On the evening of Saturday, October 30, Telford Town Park, Chirk Castle and for the first time ever The Dingle in Anglesey will welcome runners, walkers and families for Hope House Children’s Hospices' stand-out event of the year.

The run has raised many thousands for the charity over the years, and could smash previous records with the addition of the new event on Anglesey.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of the Dark Run this year. The 5k at Telford Town Park has long been a successful event for us, and with the addition of a 4k run at Chirk Castle in 2019 and the new Anglesey event this year, we are expecting our best Dark Run yet.

“It really is an event for everyone, and if you’re planning to bring little ones with you who won’t make the full distance, then there is also the option of doing half.

“We know that tickets for the Dark Run sell out very quickly so get yours today to make sure you can be involved in this super family friendly event.”

There will be prizes for the best fancy dress on the night, and everyone who attends will receive a goodie bag, a glow stick and a limited edition glow in the dark medal, sponsored by Kronospan and Schneider Electric.

“If you can’t make the night itself then we will still be holding a virtual Dark Run, so you can still sign up and be part of the fun, but on a route of your choice,” added Lynsey.