Heritage trail is relaunched

Ken Skates with Jo Smith, chair of the Friends of Ruabon.

Local Member of the Welsh Senedd Ken Skates was invited to take on the Ruabon Heritage Trail with the Friends of Ruabon recently.

“This is a fantastic walk which takes in over 2000 years of fascinating local history. I really enjoyed it and learned a lot about the area too,.” he said.

The idea to relaunch the trail came from Friends of Ruabon chair Jo Smith. Several new information points have already sprung up around the village detailing the history of local points of interest, and when completed there will be around 15 boards and plaques.

Jo said: “The trail is around 20 years but the old boards were showing their age. The Friends of Ruabon wanted to renew them and update their content. We also saw this as an opportunity to relaunch the trail and make more people aware of it locally."

Councillor David Bithell was also involved in getting the information boards in place. They have QR codes linking to the World Heritage Site, which will soon be able to be accessed by mobile phones to give more information and help those with impaired vision.

Jo said: “The trail starts from Ruabon Station, taking in the information board at the Bridge End Inn, passing the Round House, St Mary’s Church, The Wynnstay Arms, The Girls’ Grammar School, The Alms Houses, Pont Adam Cottages, Pont Adam , Plas Newydd, the Old School Buildings of Ruabon Red Brick, Offa’s Dyke, The Ice House and the Fort.”