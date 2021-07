Graham Greasley presents Brian Colley with one of the books

Historians, Deryn Poppitt and Graham Greasley, published the book, Chirk 1939-1945, which was an instant success with readers.

The pair said that with profits being donated to charity, they managed to raise more than £1,000.

They recently donated £500 each to the Chirk Royal British Legion and Chirk Circle of Friends.