Green lane drivers defend their hobby

One of the purpose made 'caltrops' Green Lane enthusiasts using a metal detector to look for obstructions Boulders blocking the green lane A boulder blocking the green lane

Local politicians met with police officers and residents recently amid claims that people don't feel safe using the local lanes because of the off road vehicles.

But GLASS, the Green Lane Association, that represents all users of vehicular rights of way in the UK says its members have had to deal with obstructions on the roads and have worked with the council offering to repair storm damage on one of the popular routes.

Lauren Eaton, regional co-ordinator for GLASS said in 2019 GLASS offered Wrexham Council considerable funding, volunteer labour, and general assistance to repair storm damage to the Wayfarer, one of the most popular and longest routes used by all user groups in the area.

"This offer was accepted at the time, yet since that date nothing has moved forward, although 4x4 drivers have raised an additional £13,000 to help," she said.

She said that another local route, Whitestone, had continued to suffer from being blocked by illegal and dangerous items.

In 2017 the lane was at the centre of a row when boulders, tree stumps, spikes, and purpose made 'caltrops' were strewn across its surface.

"These illegal and dangerous items have continued to block and litter the public right of way for years, Horrific, sharp metal constructions often found hidden between rocks or sunken into puddles lying in wait to injure walkers, horses and riders, as well motorised users who innocently comes across them."

"Green laners have walked this lane countless times removing sharps and items that look like something from a medieval torture museum, as well as removing many boulders and tree stumps illegally blocking the right of way.

"Several laners have paid for metal detectors to sweep the lane at their own expense. The Green Lane Association has invested in cameras to catch the culprit only to find them stolen or smashed."

"No one living locally has ever seen anyone manoeuvring huge stumps and boulders up there. Yet every single 4x4 is noticed - even the local vet coming to a farm in his own 4x4 caused an alert to be sent out between residents of the valley.

"The lane is now not accessible to anyone. Surely it is quite clear that these illegal actions are far more prohibitive to local users than the presence of motorised vehicles legally using a road."