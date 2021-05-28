Chirk gets a mention in the House of Commons

Simon Baynes

Mr Baynes remarks were make during Prime Minister’s Questions and brought a nostalgic response from Boris Johnson, who campaigned, unsuccessfully to become the area's MP in 1997.

The current MP for the constituency asked if the Prime Minister would join him in praising Wrexham and Denbighshire Councils for their dynamic proposals for the Dee Valley in their joint bid for the Levelling Up Fund, including regeneration of the Trevor Basin; improvements for Chirk and Llangollen; and investment in Corwen station and the surrounding area.

In response, the Prime Minister said: “Can I tell my Hon. Friend what a joy it is to hear him campaigning for Chirk, and Corwen and Llangollen, after I tramped round those beautiful places, entirely fruitlessly, many, many years ago, in search of the Conservative vote. Thank you for what you’ve done. And thank you for continuing to champion those wonderful and beautiful spots.”