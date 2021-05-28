Chirk gets a mention in the House of Commons

Mr Baynes remarks were make during Prime Minister’s Questions and brought a nostalgic response from Boris Johnson, who campaigned, unsuccessfully to become the area's MP in 1997.
The current MP for the constituency asked if the Prime Minister would join him in praising Wrexham and Denbighshire Councils for their dynamic proposals for the Dee Valley in their joint bid for the Levelling Up Fund, including regeneration of the Trevor Basin; improvements for Chirk and Llangollen; and investment in Corwen station and the surrounding area.
In response, the Prime Minister said: “Can I tell my Hon. Friend what a joy it is to hear him campaigning for Chirk, and Corwen and Llangollen, after I tramped round those beautiful places, entirely fruitlessly, many, many years ago, in search of the Conservative vote. Thank you for what you’ve done. And thank you for continuing to champion those wonderful and beautiful spots.”
Speaking later, Mr Baynes said: “These projects give us the chance to transform our communities in Clwyd South for the better and ensure as many opportunities as possible are available to our young people. I will do everything I can to bang the drum for Clwyd South to secure this funding and I’m very excited abut the potential for these projects to re-spark our local economy following the Covid-19 pandemic. I was thrilled to receive such a positive response from the Prime Minister and I’m greatly pleased that he shares my love and deep admiration for the Clwyd South constituency.”