Man's body found in canal

By Sue AustinChirkPublished: Last Updated:

A man's body has been found in a canal on the Shropshire/Welsh border.

North Wales police said today that officers were alerted just before 12 noon yesterday (sunday) to the discovery at Chirk.

The area was cordoned off after emergency services went to the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.55am, January 10, to reports of a body of a man was sadly found at the canal in Chirk."

Local people said police were posted on each end of the aqueduct carrying the Llangollen canal, stopping people crossing it over it from Sunday lunchtime.

Earlier in the day West Mercia search and rescue volunteers were involved in an operation looking for a missing person in the area.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News