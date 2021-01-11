Man's body found in canal

North Wales police said today that officers were alerted just before 12 noon yesterday (sunday) to the discovery at Chirk.

The area was cordoned off after emergency services went to the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.55am, January 10, to reports of a body of a man was sadly found at the canal in Chirk."

Local people said police were posted on each end of the aqueduct carrying the Llangollen canal, stopping people crossing it over it from Sunday lunchtime.