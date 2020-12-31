MP and daughter lend a hand at foodbank

Simon Baynes and volunteers at the foodbank

Last weekend the MP visited the Pant Ward Community Foodbank which serves the Rhosllanerchrugog area.

He and his daughter, Francesca, joined volunteers putting food together in bags for those in need locally. He said he also gained a greater insight into the dedication of the volunteers who ensure that the most vulnerable in the local area do not go hungry.

County Councillor David Maddocks, who helps run the foodbank, said: “Simon heard about our foodbanks we run and offered to help. He kindly turned up with his daughter, Francesca, and stayed for two and a half hours helping. He helped set the tables up, checked the dates on the tins and helped bag items for people, and after the event he helped to clean up.

“I would like to add that if there is anyone in the Rhosllanerchrugog area that requires help, then please join our Facebook Pant Ward Community Page for future updates.”

Mr Baynes MP said: