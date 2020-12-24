72 hampers delivered after community effort

Helping with the Chirk Hamper Appeal are Councillor Mark Holmes, Sam Hughes, Dianna Dean, Yvie Bernett, Tev Thomas, Carl Mairs. and Councillor Frank Hemming

People in Chirk have donated special Christmas goodies to the Chirk Hamper Appeal, overseen by the town's Community Agent.

Yvie Bernett said the project had only been possible thanks to funding from the organisation Neighbourly, the local Lodge, Chirk charities and with the help of town councillors and the biker group Shifnab.

She said: "So many people have struggled during the pandemic, we wanted to help them. The hampers are intended for anyone who has had a particularly bad year as a result of Covid-19 or has really helped other in the community who have been struggling."

"I must say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to the Chirk Hamper Appeal, the response has been amazing this year and we have been able to ensure the hampers will reach 72 households in Chirk thanks to everyone's generosity."

"Volunteers have been busy packing the hampers and our volunteer deliverers are dropping them off this week."

She said the community agent scheme would be continuing to help people in the New Year.