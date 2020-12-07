Primary school children in Chirk off until January after positive Covid test

The fortnight self-isolation period takes Ysgol Y Waun to the beginning of the Christmas holidays.

The school notified parents on Friday that year 3,4 and 5 would have to close after the positive test.

However chairman of governors, Councillor Frank Hemmings, confirmed today that changes over the weekend had led to a decision to shut the whole school.

"It is the first time that the school has had to close since the end of the initial lockdown," he said.

"The school has worked incredibly hard to ensure the safety of its staff and children."