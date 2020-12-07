Primary school children in Chirk off until January after positive Covid test

By Sue AustinChirkPublished: Last Updated:

Chirk's primary school has closed until after January following a positive Covid-19 test.

The fortnight self-isolation period takes Ysgol Y Waun to the beginning of the Christmas holidays.

The school notified parents on Friday that year 3,4 and 5 would have to close after the positive test.

However chairman of governors, Councillor Frank Hemmings, confirmed today that changes over the weekend had led to a decision to shut the whole school.

"It is the first time that the school has had to close since the end of the initial lockdown," he said.

"The school has worked incredibly hard to ensure the safety of its staff and children."

He said it was a shame the school was having to close as the children had been preparing for their Christmas plays and activities.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Coronavirus
Health
Education
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News