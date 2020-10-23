People urged to sign up for charity Halloween Dark Run

Liam Parry from Chirk who will be seeing runners on their way on October 31. People are being urged to sign up for the Hope House Dark Run

On October 31 those who sign up for the 5K Hope House Dark Run around their local area will get a glow in the dark medal and goodie bag, as well as the opportunity to take part in a fancy dress competition on the night, making sure people can still have the fun of Halloween while following Government guidance.

The runners will be sent on their way on the night with a special video from Liam Parry from Chirk.

Mum Martine Parry and brothers Liam, Caiden and Kyle have been supporting the event in memory of little Mia who died aged just four years old after a lifetime of support from Hope House, and they will also be taking part in the run.

“At Hope House it was all about giving Mia a good life and finding a way to do the things we wanted, such as riding a rocking horse,” said Martine.

“But the support for us as a family, including sibling support for Liam, Caiden and Kyle is incredible. They go to the beach and come back having been soaked from head to toe, but you can see they’ve had such fun. I don’t know where we would be without Hope House.”

The Dark Run has been an annual sell-out event for Hope House since 2014, held first at Telford Town Park, and then also at Chirk Castle. It has gone online this year because of Covid restrictions on gatherings.

Fundraiser Catrin Dowdeswell said: “The dark runs are some of our most popular events, and during these difficult times where we need income we decided to make sure they will be able to go ahead in the best possible way.

“So why don’t you support us this Halloween and have some fun at the same time.”

The event has been sponsored by Kronospan, Bowmed Ibisqus, Chirk Town Council, Glyn Wylfa, Cynergy Security, Epson, Pertemps, Martin Kaye and NFU Mutual Oswestry.

A spokesperson from Kronospan said: “Kronospan is proud to support the 2020 Virtual Dark Run for Hope House, which will raise vital funds for the families and children who rely on their brilliant care. Good luck to everyone who enters.”

A Bowmed Ibisqus spokesperson said: “Bowmed Ibisqus is proud to sponsor this local charity event for the second year running.

“Given the challenges Hope House have faced this year is it commendable to see them working so hard to spread positivity and offering the much needed support to families in the area. We wish them all the success with this event and hope the fundraising keeps going from strength to strength.”

The run costs £20 for an adult to enter and £5 for a child.

Participants are also asked to raise what they can to make a real difference to seriously ill children and families supported by Hope House.