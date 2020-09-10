Menu

Welsh Government Funding for Kronospan

By Sue Austin | Chirk | News | Published:

Hundreds of jobs at Chirk's Kronospan have been safeguarded thanks to a grant of more than £600,000.

An aerial view showing the Kronospan factory in Chirk. Photo: Google

The factory, which manufactures wood-based panels was a major recipient of the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund.

It employs more than 600 people at its plant in Chirk and it recognised as one of the region's major employers.

Kronospan experienced a dramatic reduction in sales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant of £622,000 from the Economic Resilience Fund had, the company said helped Kronospan to continue to operate.

Ben Spruce, chief financial officer of Kronospan, said: "The assistance provided by Welsh Government has helped us protect jobs and support our local suppliers.

"It has been a difficult period for everyone and we are extremely grateful to our entire team, both those who have worked throughout and those who were furloughed and have now returned.

