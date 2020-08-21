Offa's Dyke damaged claim

An investigation is underway after reports that 50 yards of the ancient fortification that once marked the border between England and Wales had been the subject of an earth moving operation.

Local town and county borough Councillor, Terry Evans, said it was not the first time that the ancient monument had been targeted in the Chirk area

The damage of the historic mound, also a long distance footpath between Chepstow and Prestatyn, ,is alleged to have occurred on land near the A5 on the edge of Chirk, this week.

North Wales Police's Rural Crime Team said that officers along with staff from Cadw had visited the site where it was believed that excavation work was being carried out.

A stop notice had been issued, to halt any further work.

A tweet by NWP Rural Crime Team said: "Update on alleged Offa's Dyke damage in Chirk. The Team along with @cadwwales staff have visited the site. A stop notice has been issued by Cadw. The site has been surveyed & a report will now be compiled by Cadw & any offences will be passed onto the Rural Crime team to investigate."

Councillor Evans said that 50 yards of Offa's Dyke had been damage.

"The last time this happened was in 2013," he said.