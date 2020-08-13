Menu

Scarecrow competition for neighbouring villages

By Sue Austin | Oswestry

Two communities are joining forces this year to put on a scarecrow weekend.

Angela Bright with a scarecrow in a previous year

Weston Rhyn and Chirk Bank residents are being urged to join the scarecrow competition, with prizes for the best ones.

The event will be held over the weekend of October 3 and 4.

People in Chirk Bank have held a popular scarecrow weekend for several years.

Councillor Angela Bright said: "We were contacted by someone in Weston Rhyn to see if we would like to join in with their event this year.

"Entrants pay £3 to enter the competition, building a scarecrow and putting it in the front of their house. There will be prizes for the best ones."

"Here is Chirk Bank we won't be having the usually stalls and teas that we usually have because of the Coronavirus restrictions.

"But we hope families will get out and about for a walk and enjoy seeing what is usually a colourful display."

