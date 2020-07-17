Man taken to hospital after crash on A5 near Oswestry

The crash happened shortly after 12pm this afternoon at the Gledrid roundabout on the A5/A483 south of Chirk.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were at the scene.

One man suffered injuries believed not to be life-threatening, and he was taken via ambulance to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 12:20 on Friday, July 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Gledrid.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry. It was a minor collision involving two cars which have been made safe by fire crews."