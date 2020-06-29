Man's body found near Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The man was discovered near to the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, near Trevor, this morning.

The discovery came after police were called to attend an incident in the area due to concerns for the safety of a man.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "We were called at 10.06am today, June 29, to a concern for safety incident at the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct near Trevor.

"Sadly the body of a man was found nearby. The death is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been informed."