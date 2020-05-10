Menu

A5 closure at Chirk tomorrow for emergency viaduct repairs

By Nick Humphreys | Chirk | News | Published: | Last Updated:

The A5 near Chirk will be closed from tomorrow evening as emergency repairs are carried out on the viaduct.

The road will be fully closed in both directions between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts from 8pm on Monday, May 11 to 6am Friday, May 15 as work to repair the bridge deck expansion joint on the River Ceiriog viaduct takes place.

Traffic will be diverted along the B5070 Chirk Road.

Dates and times are provisional and could be subject to change. For updates on the progress of the project visit traffic-wales.com.

