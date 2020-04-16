Streamer on top of his game with 24-hour charity broadcast

Eighteen-year-old Liam Gibbons from Chirk raised £160 in pledges from supporters who followed his non-stop effort which began at 9am on Saturday and finished on Sunday morning.

The funds will be shared between the International Aid Charity and Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative, which is creating a public garden to celebrate the centenary of the Save the Children charity, and commemorate the local two sisters who founded it.

Work has already begun on developing a memorial garden next to the mere at Ellesmere which will feature a labyrinth and art installation, including an abstract sculpture representing Eglantyne Jebb and her sister Dorothy Buxton, who founded the aid agency in 1919 at the end of the First World War.

Artist Nick Eames has been forced to stop work because of the coronavirus emergency, but plans to resume once restrictions have been lifted.

Liam is hoping his marathon has raised awareness of the project, as well as raising money for children displaced by conflict in countries such as Yemen, Syria and Myanmar.

He said “This is the first time I’ve ever done something like this, and it was extremely tiring. I’m so glad I was able to finish it, at times I felt like I was going to have to give up due to being so tired, but I powered through, I think my main motivation was knowing the money is going to such a good cause.”

The stream was shared through Liam’s Twitch channel “LiamG2818”, where he has a regular following of more than 282 other gamers.

The GoFundMe page for the stream will remain open for another week, to give other people a chance to donate.

Len Graham, chairman of the sculpture group, said: “This was a very impressive feat by Liam to help publicise our project and support Save the Children, and we’d like to thank him for putting in so much time to it It’s an unusual way to raise money and it shows how modern gaming technology can be used to benefit others.”