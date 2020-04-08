Gamer in 24-hour marathon charity stream for Save The Children garden

Eighteen-year-old Liam Gibbons, an avid gamer from Chirk, shares his video gaming through live streaming on video sharing site ‘Twitch’, with his streams reaching viewers around the world.

He is hoping the marathon stream will help generate publicity for the Jebb Garden next to the mere at Ellesmere, and raise funds for the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative and the Save the Children charity.

Liam said: “This will be my first time doing a charity stream and I’m super excited to be fund raising for such a good cause.

"Save the Children operates in nearly 120 countries and the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made its work more vital than ever.”

The Jebb Garden is part of an 18-month project by the sculpture group to commemorate Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton, the Ellesmere-born sisters who set up the international aid charity in 1919, to help displaced children left starving in Germany and Austria at the end of the First World War.

Work began last month, but has been held up because of the coronavirus emergency.

The initiative, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council, England, has been led by volunteers working in partnership with Save the Children, members of the Jebb family, Shropshire Council, Ellesmere Town council, seven local schools and various community groups.

The Jebb garden will feature a labyrinth footpath leading to a figure of a lone refugee child seeking shelter, with another sculptural artwork overlooking the garden representing the sisters in an abstract form.

The garden will be situated with Cremorne Gardens at the main entrance to the mere – less than a mile from the country house where the sisters were born, and where some of their descendants still live.

The charity stream will take place on Liam’s Twitch channel ‘ LiamG2818’, starting at 9am on Saturday and will end at 9am the following morning.

Donations can be made via the gofundme page which can be found on the stream.

Liam has been streaming video games for nearly a year. He shares content of him playing a large variety of video games and currently has 282 followers on his Twitch channel.