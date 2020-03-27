MP's plea to the Chancellor

Mr Baynes asked Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak to reaffirm the Government’s support for businesses – small and large – in Clwyd South and across Wales and the UK.

The Chancellor paid tribute to the work Mr Baynes was doing to represent his constituents and make sure that his local businesses get the support they need.

"I hope his businesses welcome the various interventions that we have provided; providing cash flow support; tax relief; deferrals and subsidised loans to help them get through this difficult period," he said.

Mr Baynes said: “It’s so important to me that during this difficult time, when so many families will be listening to the Government’s advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives, that we give local businesses the financial support they need so they can carry on going once this crisis has passed. I urge any businesses in Clwyd South with concerns about accessing Government support to get in touch with my office. That goes for employees and workers too. I’m here to help and want to do so in any way I can.”