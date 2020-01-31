Train service back on track at Gobowen and Chirk stations

Transport for Wales has announced that the train, which leaves Shrewsbury at 9.25am, will revert to stopping at the smaller stations. The firm had put on a bus replacement service for local passengers, saying that there was no time in the new timetable to stop the train.

Late last year stakeholders protested when it was revealed that this service would not be calling at some of the intermediate stations and Transport for Wales would remove the hourly service that left Shrewsbury at 09.25.

No consultation had been undertaken by Transport for Wales and the service was introduced despite an online petition and numerous protests.

Mr David Bithell, chairman of the Chester Shrewsbury Rail Partnership and a Wrexham councillor, said: "We are pleased to learn that Transport for Wales have reconsidered the stopping pattern of this service and that the express train will now call at Gobowen, Chirk and Ruabon.

“This will be far more convenient for all passengers using the Cardiff to Holyhead service rather than the current rail replacement bus service. With passengers’ numbers continuing to rise at all of the stations along this route we will continue to press for the reinstatement of the hourly service on this line to ensure all our communities have the access to the rail connections they need whether for jobs, education or leisure.”