Air quality data from Chirk Kronospan factory fire to be reviewed

Wrexham County Borough Council says details of air monitoring during a large fire at the Kronospan factory in Chirk will be handed over to the authority by National Resources Wales "in due course".

The fire, earlier this month, lasted for several days and led to concerns from residents about dust and chemicals being carried across the town.

During the fire residents in parts of Chirk were advised to keep their windows closed and the local primary school took the decision not to allow children outside at break times.

Residents have raised concerns over air quality near the factory for some time, with many worried about dust particles from the premises.

In a letter to Chirk residents, the council has also included a previous air monitoring report, where data was collected from August 4, 2016, to April 20, 2017.

That concludes there were no issues that would impact on people's health.

It stated: "Public Health Wales (PHW) is satisfied that the report provides no evidence of a public health concern. Standards for the protection of human health for the range of pollutants, as measured, were not exceeded during this monitoring program."

The latest update for residents says that the council is yet to assess the data collected during the fire.

It also says it is awaiting the verdict of North Wales Fire Service before deciding if it will carry out an investigation into the blaze.

It states: "North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide their report to the council in due course.

"A decision will then be made whether or not to investigate further into the cause of the fire, to find out if there have been any possible offences by Kronospan relating to the site’s environmental permit."

The council update adds: "We can confirm that the only material burning was whole timber logs, recycled wood fibre and nothing else."

It also says the authority is reviewing ways that communication with residents can be improved if any future incidents take place.