Future for former village school under the spotlight

Pontfadog Primary School in the Ceiriog Valley was closed in July 2019.

Glyntraian Community Council, in partnership with Rural Development Agency, Cadwyn Clwyd, has called a public meeting to discuss the preferred option to be taken forward by the council for the future use of the redundant Ysgol Pontfadog site.

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday at the Oliver Jones Memorial Hall, Dolywern.

One-to-one stakeholder discussions, feedback forms and small forums were conducted by the council’s community engagement consultant over the autumn and brought forth several emerging themes.

An opinion survey asking householders to score their preferences on those ideas was also delivered to the majority of households in the Glyntraian area in the first week of January.

Responses are currently being analysed and the results will be revealed at the public meeting.

The project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014 - 2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.