Council tax rise planned for Chirk and Welsh border

The rise would affect people in Chirk and the Welsh border after Wrexham Council said £1 million of its budget would be ring-fenced to increase highways maintenance.

A report to councillors at Wrexham says that the proposed budget for the coming year is just over £250,000, which would mean an increase in council tax at Band D of 6.95 per cent.

Among the planned spending is a proposal to increase the highways maintenance and street cleaning budgets by £1 million and £200,000 respectively.

Other spending in the budget includes social care and education - with an increase in pupil numbers throughout the borough.

On social media, the Glyntraian Community Council said: "Rest assured, we will be lobbying hard for the highways and minor roads in our parish to receive some of the proposed ring-fenced £1m for pot holes."

Councillors will discuss the budget at a meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday.