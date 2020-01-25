Advertising
Council tax rise planned for Chirk and Welsh border
Council tax payers could be facing an increase of almost seven per cent on their bills.
The rise would affect people in Chirk and the Welsh border after Wrexham Council said £1 million of its budget would be ring-fenced to increase highways maintenance.
A report to councillors at Wrexham says that the proposed budget for the coming year is just over £250,000, which would mean an increase in council tax at Band D of 6.95 per cent.
Among the planned spending is a proposal to increase the highways maintenance and street cleaning budgets by £1 million and £200,000 respectively.
Other spending in the budget includes social care and education - with an increase in pupil numbers throughout the borough.
On social media, the Glyntraian Community Council said: "Rest assured, we will be lobbying hard for the highways and minor roads in our parish to receive some of the proposed ring-fenced £1m for pot holes."
Councillors will discuss the budget at a meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday.
