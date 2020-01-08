Man died on Chirk rail track

An inquest heard that David Michael Moreton, 64, from Wrexham, died instantly in the collision with a train.

Coroner for Shrewsbury and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, recorded a verdict of suicide.

The inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Moreton died on September 18 just before 4pm on the railway line at the Trehowell road over rail bridge near Chirk.

The driver of the Cardiff to Chester train in a statement to the inquest said that he had been decelerating approaching the bridge and approaching Chirk, when Mr Moreton appeared from behind the wall of the bridge.

He applied the brakes but had no chance of stopping the train, the statement said.

Mr Ellery said it was obvious that Mr Moreton had deliberately gone onto the track in front of the train.