Community awards for the Ceiriog Valley

The Glyn Ceiriog Community Awards Presentation and Christmas Community Lunch at Canolfan Ceiriog was attended by local people who volunteer for a wide variety of organisations and work within the business community.

The awards were for people throughout the Ceiriog Valley involved in youth organisations, helping children, local businesses, enhancing the image and wellbeing of the valley, preserving the valley’s heritage, going above and beyond and fundraising at both the local and national level.

Councillor Trevor Bates, County Councillor for the Ceiriog Valley and a key organiser of the event, said:

“A group of volunteers held quizzes to raise funds and then shopped, planned, prepared and cooked dinner for over 70 local people. The hall decorations were equally fantastic. It was a great venue to present some well-deserved Community Awards.”

Among those attending to help present the awards was Simon Baynes, the recently elected MP for Clwyd South.

Mr Baynes said: “I would like to add my compliments to those of Councillor Trevor Bates to all the prize winners and finalists who do so much to help their community and to all the volunteers who worked so hard to make the event such a success and so enjoyable. I must also thank Councillor Trevor Bates himself who is tireless in his work for his Council Ward of the Ceiriog Valley and who received a rousing ovation at the community lunch from everyone present.”

A lifetime achievement award was presented to Edith Jones for her tireless work within the valley.

Other award winners included: Owen Morris and Aled Morris for involvement with youth organisations; Kirsty Williams and the Ceiriog Brownies; staff at Cross Stores, Glyn Ceiriog for community involvement; Adrian Richards, caretaker of the Ceiriog Memorial Institute; Meirion Phillips and Ceiriog Valley Bowling Club for fundraising for a national charity, Ifor Williams, Eric Jones and Adam Salomonson.

Group awards went to The Ceirog Tidy Team, The new Glyn Valley Tramway and Industrial Heritage Trust and fundraisers for the Ceiriog Valley Sheepdog Trials.