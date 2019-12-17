Menu

Advertising

Slip road closed for maintenance work

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | Transport | Published:

Motorists heading from Shropshire towards north Wales are being warned of roadworks this week.

Maintenance work is taking place on the A483 across the Welsh border near Ruabon.

The daytime work in the area of junction one on the dual carriageway will mean the slip road at the junction will be closed.

Highways engineers say that diversions will be in place each day until Thursday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A spokesman said: "The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency is undertaking essential tree maintenance works.

"The slip road heading north at junction 1 will be shut to traffic with diversions in place.

"Traffic heading north from Chirk on the A483 will remain in a single lane for a short distance."

Transport News Mid Wales Local Hubs Chirk Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News