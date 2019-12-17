Slip road closed for maintenance work

Maintenance work is taking place on the A483 across the Welsh border near Ruabon.

The daytime work in the area of junction one on the dual carriageway will mean the slip road at the junction will be closed.

Highways engineers say that diversions will be in place each day until Thursday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A spokesman said: "The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency is undertaking essential tree maintenance works.

"The slip road heading north at junction 1 will be shut to traffic with diversions in place.

"Traffic heading north from Chirk on the A483 will remain in a single lane for a short distance."