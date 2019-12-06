Future of former school near Chirk is still up for discussion, says council

Glyntraian Community Council in the Ceiriog Valley is increasing the level of activity around its community engagement programme regarding the future use of the now redundant Ysgol Pontfadog.

Councillor Graham Barrow, chairman, said: "There is a quite vocal minority group, with a special interest in the site, who are putting out information locally that their proposed option is something of a shoe in.

"I can categorically assure residents and businesses in Glyntraian that no one group or option over another is favoured at present."

A wide range of engagement activities will take place throughout December and January, including interviews with stakeholders, public meetings, leaflet drops and surveys.

Councillors will also be in attendance at the Oliver Jones Memorial Hall park in Dolywern on polling day to meet face-to-face with members of the Glyntraian electorate and take questions and opinions on the future of the site as people leave having cast their vote in the General Election.

Comment boxes have been placed in the Swan Inn, Pontfadog Post Office and the Oliver Jones Memorial Hall.

Councillor Barrow added: "It is extremely important that we reach out to as many people in the Glyntraian area as possible with accurate information on the consultation process, timeline and future use options, and equally importantly, that we are seen to be doing so.

"The consultation process we are currently engaged in is very far from concluded. We are being scrupulously fair and equitable in gathering and valuing all opinion on the site.

"The independent consultant appointed by this council is actively engaged in that process now and will be continuing that work well into January. We expect a final recommendation to this council in late February 2020."