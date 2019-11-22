Tree-mendous Christmas event at Erddig

Staff at Erddig near Wrexham say that its Christmas programme of events will captivate young and old alike.

Visitors can discover trees in different shapes and sizes from miniature forests made of gingerbread, to an avenue of stars next to the garden orchard and uncover hidden Christmas trees along the outdoor trail.

With an emphasis on art and craft, the historic hall’s decorations celebrate traditional skills from the past, inspiring scores of local artists to create this year’s displays.

There will also be volunteers baking gingerbread and crafting winter foliage and professional artists carving contemporary trees and sculpting willow.

Unique

Members of the public can explore the house below stairs to find miniature forests crafted from gingerbread and paper, pick up a copy of a former Erddig cook's recipe for gingerbread and marvel at the intricate paper craft trees inspired by the artwork of former servant, Betty Rattcliffe. Unusually, Betty’s artistic talents were encouraged by the Yorke family who even commissioned display cabinets to showcase her work.

Outdoors, visitors are invited to write their Christmas wishes on tags to decorate a special tree, then collect a willow star and gather together family and friends to help the historic hall create an avenue of stars in Erddig’s 13.5-acre walled garden. The team is hoping that families take time out to enjoy a walk together through a unique and growing installation created by willow artist, Mai Thomas who will craft hundreds of willow stars for visitors to plant in the garden.

Visitor Experience Manager, Anne Kurdock said: "Mai is a very talented artist and she immediately understood what we were trying to achieve. Christmas is an important time to create special memories with loved ones and the avenue symbolises this."

Within the shelter of the historic walls, discover festive installations, a giant wreath crafted by Senior Gardener, Helen Eardley and a carved Christmas tree trail hidden along the garden paths created by volunteer chainsaw carver, Ian Williams.