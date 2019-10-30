Pumpkin problems for Chirk Castle

The National Trust property ran out of pumpkins for its carving sessions when it was unable to get its usual supply because of waterlogged fields.

Visitor Services Manager, Jon Hignett, said: "We still have all the other half term activities going ahead and have had so many visitors this week. Almost 50 people turned out for our Welly Walk."

There is also an autumn animal trail and marshmallow toasting around a campfire.

Engagement officer, Rachel Harding, showed her artistic skills when she carved a relief of Chirk Castle into one of the pumpkins at the beginning of the week.