Public meeting to discuss Chirk factory

The meeting has been arranged by Councillor Gareth Baines and will be held at the Parish Hall in the border town on Thursday at 11am.

He said it was a chance for local residents to put their concerns about the wood procession factory in the public domain.

Attending the meeting will by Mark Isherwood the Welsh Assembly member for North Wales as well as Simon Baynes, Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for the area.

Councillor Baines said it was not a political meeting in any way.

"Mark knows Chirk very well, and looks forward to hearing your concerns and seeing what can be done to help the local community.

"Your local representatives are trying to secure all help available to us - it’s a meeting to discuss concerns regarding the factory."

He said that anyone wo could not attend the daytime meeting could put any questions or concerns down in writing and said he would also be looking to organising an evening meeting in the future.