Chirk cafe supporting hospice

Caffi Wylfa, the social enterprise run café on Castle Road, is throwing its’ support behind Nightingale House Hospice and is also giving away a free coffee with every cake purchased for anyone who donates on the day.

Unused items can dropped off at Caffi Wylfa throughout the day on November 20 in aid of the hospice.

The re-sale of donated items through the charity's shops will provide funds to allow the hospice to continue to provide free specialist care to patients within its catchment area.

The charity is appealing for clothes, furniture, electrical goods and bric-a-brac.

Caffi Wylfa manager, Chris Davies has also created a special ‘Nightingale Amaretto and Cherry’ scone to be available on the menu for the foreseeable future, with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to the hospice.

Chris Davies said: “We are very happy to be involved with Nightingale House. I have had experience through family and friends of the excellent work and care hospices give to our loved ones.

“We get a lot of support here at Glyn Wylfa from members of the community so I’m confident we will have a great response to the Donate Don’t Dump campaign.”

Earlier this year Nightingale House Hospice set up a weekly Outreach Service at Chirk Community Hospital taking its specialist patient and carer support into the community providing information, advice and support for those who need it each Tuesday between 10am-12.30pm.