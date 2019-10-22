Advertising
Rock thrown over dual carriageway bridge
A lorry driver was left shocked when a rock thrown from a bridge over the A483 near the Shropshire border hit his windscreen.
Police say it was lucky that it did not lead to a collision.
Two youths were seen on the bridge at Ruabon at the time the rock hit the windscreen around 8.30am yesterday .
Police say that the lorry was travelling southbound on the dual carriageway.
A North Wales Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a lorry travelling south on the A483 at Ruabon was hit by a rock thrown from a bridge by two youths at around 8.30am today.
"The windscreen was cracked, but fortunately there were no injuries or collision. We need to trace these youths. Call 101 ref X153625."
