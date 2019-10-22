Menu

Advertising

Rock thrown over dual carriageway bridge

By Sue Austin | Chirk | News | Published:

A lorry driver was left shocked when a rock thrown from a bridge over the A483 near the Shropshire border hit his windscreen.

Police say it was lucky that it did not lead to a collision.

Two youths were seen on the bridge at Ruabon at the time the rock hit the windscreen around 8.30am yesterday .

Police say that the lorry was travelling southbound on the dual carriageway.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a lorry travelling south on the A483 at Ruabon was hit by a rock thrown from a bridge by two youths at around 8.30am today.

"The windscreen was cracked, but fortunately there were no injuries or collision. We need to trace these youths. Call 101 ref X153625."

Chirk Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News