Factory expansion plans approved by planning inspector

The firm, which makes wood panels, had applied for permission to create a new production facility.

A decision on the application was put on hold by Wrexham councillors but the firm applied to the Welsh Government's Planning Inspectorate to rule on the proposal.

Planning inspector Aidan McCooey assessed the application and has now granted permission for the firm to go ahead with the plan, which it says will create around 100 jobs.

Chirk residents have raised concerns over dust from the factory and its impact on health, but in his ruling Mr McCooey dismissed the suggestion there is a health risk for people living in the area.

He said: "The proposal is located to the west of the site furthest away from the residential areas in the town.

"There was no convincing evidence to demonstrate or support the contention that the proposal would of itself increase dust or odours. Nor was there any evidence to support the contention that the materials used would be unsafe in any way."

He added: "I conclude that there is no convincing evidence of any significant effects on health."

Mr McCooey's report highlighted the firm's claims about the benefits of the plans.

It stated: "The benefits of the proposal include maintaining the viability of the company and 100 new jobs as a direct result of this new process. The appellant also argues that the company is a major employer and that its supply chain is a major contributor to the local and regional economy."

He also rejected suggestions that the proposal would lead to a significant increase in lorries visiting the site.

He wrote: "The appellant is committed to increasing the use of rail freight to transport raw materials to the site, which is served by its own rail sidings. The report to council considered that this is clearly achievable and will contribute to significant traffic reductions."

He added: "The traffic implications of the proposal have been assessed and are considered to be acceptable. Traffic management issues can be addressed by the imposition of conditions."