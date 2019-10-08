School site could have exciting future

Residents are being urged to get involved in finding a future for the former Pontfadog school site in the Ceiriog Valley.

Glyntraian Community Council in partnership with Rural Development Agency, Cadwyn Clwyd, has appointed Marc Roberts from Cynlas Cyf to run a community engagement programme over the future, following the school’s closure in July.

“We look forward to working closely with Marc, Cadwyn Clwyd, Wrexham Council and most importantly, members of our community to explore options for a viable and sustainable future for this key site in the village,” council chairman, Councillor Graham Barrow said.

The first of three informal drop-in sessions, to which all residents of Glyntraian ward and the wider Ceiriog Valley community are welcome, will take place on tomorrow (wed) at the Oliver Jones Memorial Hall in Dolywern between 5:30pm – 9pm. Marc Roberts will present his overall findings to Glyntraian Community Council in February 2020.

“The ini

tial drop in session for the entire community in October is just one of several face to face community engagement and stakeholder sessions Marc will be holding throughout the engagement process,” the council's Chair of Communications Committee, Jools Payne. “Now the consultant is in place, we expect to release details of the full consultation programme of events as soon as possible.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Cadwyn Clwyd consultation on the Ysgol Pontfadog site is invited to contact the Glyntraian Community Council Clerk in the first instance by emailing clerk@glyntraian.org.uk or call 07948 214079. Details of further updates will be posted on the GCC Facebook page and website glyntraian.org.uk.