Tributes to talented 28-year-old Chirk footballer, aged 28

Jason Williams, 28, was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The death of Jason Williams, 28, of Chirk, tragedy has shocked the town, with hundreds of people taking to social media to pay tribute to the much loved character who worked at Hughes Fruit and Vegetable shop in the town and was known as Jase the Veg.

A Go Fund Me appeal has been set up towards a trust fund for Jason’s three children. It has already raised almost £5,000.

Both Chirk Town FC and Chirk AAA FC postponed their games this weekend as a mark of respect to the young man who had played for both teams over the years.

Chris Hughes, speaking on behalf of the newly formed, Chirk Town FC, said: “Jason was a fantastic player but much more importantly, a fantastic friend to us all, and the changing rooms won’t be the same again.

Honour

“Needless to say this weekend’s fixture vs Bradley has been postponed to allow time for this tragic news to sink in.”

He said Jason was a popular member in all aspects of life, whether that be Chirk Town FC or just the local community itself.

Advertising

“You could even say he was the face of Chirk, as quite often he would be the first sight you’d see driving into Chirk fooling around outside the fruit and veg shop, where Jason worked for many years. To honour Jason’s memory we will be retiring the no5 shirt for the remainder of this season.”

A statement from Chirk AAA FC said Saturday’s League Cup game at Holyhead Road against Holywell Town had been cancelled in respect of Jason, his family and friends.

Nigel Roberts from the club said: “Jason played in the title winning side of 2013 and also in the side that reached The Welsh Trophy Final in 2014.

He played most of his adult life with our club and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”