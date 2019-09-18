Person hit by train in Chirk

The accident was reported soon before 4pm today, on train tracks in Chirk.

Laura Abraham of the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today at approximately 4pm to reports of an incident near Station Avenue, Chirk. We responded with an emergency ambulance crew and an air ambulance."

Police have also attended. A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We received a call just before 4pm about a casualty on the tracks. We are currently in attendance."

A National Rail statement said: "A person has been hit by a train between Wrexham General and Shrewsbury, blocking all lines.

"As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

"This is expected to continue until approximately 18:30.

"Trains may be diverted between Shrewsbury and Chester, running non-stop between the stations.

"Replacement road transport has been requested to run between Chester and Shrewsbury via Wrexham General."