'Such a callous act': Dying dog with tumour is dumped on hillside

Vets in Oswestry had to put the dog to sleep to end her suffering and now the RSPCA is appealing for help in tracing the person who left her to die.

The emaciated dog was found when an off-duty police officer came across her in an isolated spot above Glyn Ceiriog.

He took the friendly lurcher-cross to nearby Border Veterinary Centre in Oswestry where she was examined and staff discovered the ulcerated tumour on the side of the dog’s face which had grown into the upper jaw bone.

The tumour was so severe the vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put the dog to sleep to end her suffering.

Dave Martin, clinical director at the vets, said: “This was a nasty tumour and the dog must have been suffering like this for weeks if not months.

"Because the tumour had grown into the jaw she would have struggled to eat. It was so bad it was pushing her eye up. She also had fur loss.

“She was such a sweet dog and in spite of the pain she was in she was lovely with us and also the off-duty police officer who brought her in said the same.

“It is horrific that someone could just dump her in this state to leave her to suffer alone.”

RSPCA Inspector Kate Parker is now investigating to trace the previous owner and is appealing for information.

“It is despicable to think that someone left this dog suffering with such a horrific wound and did not seek urgent treatment for her," she said.

"To intentionally dump her somewhere so remote knowing she would probably suffer a lingering death and be alone in her hour of need is beyond belief. It is such a callous act.

“The dog was obviously frightened, hungry and must have been in a lot of pain with tumour but was so sweet in her nature - it is so sad.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who may recognise who this dog belonged to or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time when she was found on August 28.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.