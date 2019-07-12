Children learning to save the planet at Chirk swimming lessons

Chirk Leisure and Activity Centre, which is operated by Freedom Leisure, is trialling a host of No Planet B sessions for schoolchildren.

The swimming teachers have designed lessons to draw attention to the plight of the planet's water as a result of plastic, while bringing a fun way to teaching children to swim.

Ysgol Min y Ddol in Cefn Mawr is one of 13 schools to take part.

Pupils arrived at the leisure centre, which was decorated to look like a beach, on Wednesday and were challenged to clean up the pool which was filled with plastic, dolphins and whales.

Freedom leisure centre manager, David Watkin, said: “We are extremely proud of our learn to swim programme here at Chirk.

“Swimming is an essential life-saving skill, as well as a great way to be active and enjoy other activities, so the more people who can swim the better. We currently teach around 850 children and adults to swim each week, which is a significant number.

“In addition the topic of plastic is hugely important and we feel that not only do these sessions highlight it nicely but also work really well to develop the students' water skills with them barely realising it as they are having so much fun and engaging in an important issue.”