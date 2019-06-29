Meadow of sunflowers shine for hospice

Nightingale House, based in Wrexham, cares for people from across the Oswestry and north Shropshire areas.

The charity is selling specially designed everlasting sunflowers to raise money for patient care whilst celebrating the life of a love one.

It has also been working with the National Trust to explore how the hospice can use special places to support their patients and their families, from bespoke visits to accessing quiet spaces for reflection.

Now 1,000 of the sunflowers, made by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, are on display at the Stable Bank at Chirk Castle until July 14.

Hospice fundraiser Delyth Underwood said: “If someone comes into your life and makes a lasting impression on you, you are always going to be thankful for the joy they brought into your life. I think our Sunshine Meadow is an opportunity to celebrate that joy and love with an everlasting memento and bring a smile remembering.

“We are delighted to be working with the National Trust at Chirk Castle – an iconic, historical site within our community which will act as a beautiful backdrop, the British Ironwork Centre and local businesses: GHP Legal, Kronospan and Tomlinsons Dairies - without their support the event wouldn’t be possible.”

The flowers will be on sale at a cost of £25 each.

Once the display is dismantled, each person purchasing a sunflower can then take their sunflower home with collection from the Hospice in September.

There are discounts available if more than one sunflower is purchased.

GHP Legal said: “GHP Legal is delighted to be supporting Nightingale House in their latest fundraising campaign. Our association with Nightingale House goes back many years and as the primary law firm in Chirk it is fitting that we should provide sponsorship towards the manufacture of metal sunflowers to be displayed in their ‘Sunshine Meadow’ at Chirk Castle.

“What better way to celebrate the life of a loved one than to buy one of these unique pieces of art from the installation? We hope the campaign will be a huge success and we congratulate Nightingale House for coming up with such an enchanting idea.”

A Kronospan representative said: “Kronospan is delighted to be sponsoring Nightingale House Hospice once again with this inspired new fundraising campaign. The Sunflowers will look spectacular and will help raise much needed financial support for this trusted local charity.

“Kronospan has sponsored Nightingale House many times over the years but on this occasion like our fellow sponsor GHP Legal, we are really pleased that the new Sunflower Campaign will be shown at Chirk Castle which is the iconic historical site within our community. We are all really looking forward to seeing the fantastic display at the Castle this summer and hope it is a great success.”

Paul Jukes, Director at Tomlinsons Dairies said: “Nightingale House is a charity right at the heart of our community doing important work. Many of our employees have had contact with the hospice in one way or another and we are all keen to raise funds to help.”