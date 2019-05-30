Crash on A5

The crash happened on the A5 just outside the town just before 9am.

The road between Chirk and Froncysyllte was completely closed for a time.

A spokesperson for Wales Ambulance Service said one patient was taken by ambulance to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Traffic was diverted along smaller roads. However the abnormal loads taking parts of wind turbines into Wales along the A5 had to park up to wait for the road to be fully closed.

Police at the scene said drivers "rubber necking" had caused another accident nearby when one lane re-opened.